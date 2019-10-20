Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Singing Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise and Shine’ Is Beyond Adorable

Fans have been on the bandwagon since Kylie Jenner took us on a virtual tour of Kylie Cosmetics, leaving a melody for the internet to emulate. She started by singing to her daughter, Stormi, and now this video of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson singing Kylie Jenner’s “Rise and Shine.”

Just a few days ago, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson hit us with their intro to “Barbie Girl” and now the couple has a mini clip of their own “Rise and Shine” rendition, and we can’t take it.

In the video, Cyrus is gazing in the mirror while Cody Simpson is staring at her reflection. He is playing the guitar while she is gathering her hair in a ponytail and out she goes singing the three words: “rise and shine.” The short clip ends with Cody offering a cute little chuckle.

For Cyrus, it all started when she shared a fan-made Instagram clip of Jenner singing “Rise and Shine” on The Voice. The video shows off the fan’s obvious photoshop skills more than anything, but it’s still a cute gesture with Miley Cyrus herself, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, and Christina Aguilera judging Jenner’s “audition.”

A few fans shared their enthusiasm on Twitter. One user wrote, “Best AuDitioN EVERR. I’M ONLY VOTING FOR HER,” and another said, “this editing deserves awards.”

Ariana Grande also joined the fun and took to Twitter asking Kylie if she could sample Jenner’s “Rise and Shine.” Kylie reposted the video and said, “Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I’m in music video..”

I know this is how rumors get started but Miley, Kylie, and Ariana Grande would serve us well with a cute “Rise and Shine” collab. Just saying!