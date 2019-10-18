Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Singing Along To ‘Barbie Girl’ Has Us Feeling So Nostalgic

In case you thought the ‘90s were over, think again. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s singalong car video is the perfect throwback for all ‘90s kids.On October 17, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson posted their karaoke version of the 1997 classic song, “Barbie Girl” by Aqua. If you’re a ‘90s kid, you’ve likely done your own singalong, so the clip feels familiar. What makes Simpson and Cyrus’s version the cutest is how fitting the roles are as they jump into character.

In the video, Simpson plays a 2019 Ken, and let’s just say he very much looks the part with his preppy collared shirt, and scruffy blonde hair. Cyrus is lounging in the passenger seat while Simpson is driving. Cyrus’s sweet demeanor takes us right into Barbie’s world as Simpson says, “Hi Barbie,” to which she replies, “Hi Ken!”

The two are buckled safely and in position as Simpson continues, “You wanna go for a ride?” and of course, Cyrus replies, “Sure Ken!”

We’ve been zoomed into Cody and Miley’s little Barbie world since their acai bowls date in early October, and of course, we all believe that Cody’s newest song, “Golden Thing” is inspired by the couple’s recent romance.

It’s been a short time span between Cyrus’s split with Liam Hemsworth and the summer fling with Kaitlynn Carter. And now we’ve escalated to Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus going for a ride. What’s next? Moving in together in the Barbie mansion? Well, you know what the song says, “Life in plastic, it’s fantastic.” And if you’ve seen some of their PDA photos with Miley’s hand down Cody’s pants, then you can expect that “undress me everywhere” is soon to follow!