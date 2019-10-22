Miley Cyrus Has Been Wearing A Ring With Cody Simpson’s Initials & Things Are Heating Up

It appears that this romance is here to stay. Miley Cyrus’ Cody Simpson’s initials ring meaning proves that the “Slide Away” singer is head-over-heels in love. Since ending her marriage to Australian actor, Liam Hemsworth and stepping away from her romance with Kaitlynn Carter, Miley has been seen all over town in the arms of singer, Cody Simpson. From their very public PDA to their viral video moments–it appears that nothing is about to come between this pair.

Miley has openly gushed about her adoration for Cody saying, “I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live.”

Though it was meant to be a casual fling–in the same way that her relationship with Kaitlynn panned out to be, Miley and Cody’s relationship has gotten super serious, with Miley referring to Cody as her boyfriend.

Now, the “Mother’s Daugther” songstress is showing her love for her new boo even while he’s in Australia for work. In fact, Miley is feeling very sentimental about this new romance. She got on Instagram live on Oct 20., revealing that this is the first time since they’ve become a couple that they’ve spent time apart. To keep her man close to her at all times, Miley has started wearing a custom “C.S.” ring. The statement piece has the letters “C” and “S” as well as a lightning bolt in the middle.

Cort Jewellery reposted a photo of Miley wearing the ring saying, “When you wake up and freak out to see Miley Cyrus wearing the custom ring you made @Cody Simpson.”

It looks like these two are more suited to one another than we thought. After all, they first kissed back in 2015 when Miley and Liam were broken up. Perhaps these two will go the distance.