We Must Discuss This Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Romance

We thought this Bangerz songstress was ready to take some time to focus on herself and her career–but maybe we were wrong. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s relationship status proves that even though Miley has moved on from Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter–she’s not quite ready for some complete solo time. To rewind to the top of August–everyone was flabbergasted when Miley and Liam announced that after less than a year of marriage, they were splitting up. The news of the impending divorce was even more stunning with Miley was seen locking lips with her good friend, Kaitlynn Carter.

Since various outlets reported that the “Slide Away” singer was feeling stifled by Liam and their marriage, it made sense that she would seek comfort in the arms of Kaitlynn. The duo was joined at the hip for the duration of the summer attending everything from the MTV VMAs to New York Fashion Week. However, as hot as their romance burned–it quickly faded. Blindsiding the public and Kaitlynn, Miley decided that she needed some time to herself and that ther romance with her lady was too much to fast.

Therefore, when the singer was seen making out with Cody Simpson–we simply didn’t know what to make of it. So what is going on exactly?

An insider told Hollywood Life,

Cody and Miley do not view themselves as serious at all. They run in the same social circle. Miley is just having a good time right now and so is Cody. She views Cody as a really good friend and he’s safe for her. They have a lot in common. He’s also playing the field and having a good time with other people. They’re not heading towards a relationship or anything more than they used to have or continue to have. Even when he makes flirty comments on social media, he’s just being playful and flirty — it’s his personality. This is who they both are and they see nothing wrong with it.

We totally get it–Miley is really out here trying to live her very best life. With so much frenzy around her dating life–Miley tweeted–“I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me…Get used to me dating cause this is where I’m at #HotGirlFall.”

Live your life girl.