Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Hit Another Relationship Milestone With New Matching Tattoos

This couple may or may not be expecting a child quite yet, but they sure can share something else: tattoos! Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s matching tattoos of tridents were done on March 2 in honor of a very important accomplishment.

According to tattoo artist Nico Bassill, the nearly identical tattoos are a tribute to Cody’s forthcoming poetry book, Prince Neptune, out in April 2020. In a caption for his photo of the couple’s new ink, Nico wrote, “Some mornings it’s like the sun rises only for her”—which is not only so sweet, but is also a direct excerpt from Cody’s unreleased project. Given that Cody and Miley are already collaborating on his new album, we have no doubt that the Aussie singer’s poetry has Miley in mind, too.

Miley, 27, and Cody, 23, have gotten tattoos together in the past—in Oct. 2020, they got inked at Among The Willows tattoo shop in Los Angeles and debuted their new body art on Instagram. Back then, the songwriting pair got Halloween-themed ink: Miley’s new arm tattoo was “Rock n Roll Heart” banner with a heart with a dagger cloaked beneath it, whereas Cody got an old-school skull and sickle inked on his right shoulder.

This time around, however, they headed back to the same studio to get their matching tridents: Cody got his near his left elbow, whereas Miley placed her version on her left wrist.

Always the ink junkie, Miley even decided to make to most of the visit and get another piece for her right bicep. In a video posted to Instagram, the “Wrecking Ball” singer shows off her solo piece—a classic recreation of one of Henri Matisse’s famous women.

“Dance me to your beauty with a burning violin. Dance me through the panic till I’m gathered safely in. Touch me with your naked hand or touch me with your glove. Dance me to the end of love,” reads her caption on the post. Looks like Miley loves the lyrics to Leonard Cohen’s “Dance Me to the End of Love!”