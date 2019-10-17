We Finally Understand Why Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Are So Obsessed With Each Other

So we’re just going to be honest. For the past couple of weeks, we’ve been scratching our heads in confusion. However, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s healthy romance revelation is making us question everything we thought we knew. If you’re wondering what on earth we’re talking about–let us explain. In early August–Miley and her soon-to-be-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth announced that they were separating. Though there seemed to be some potential of them reconciling–that was quickly squashed.

Less than two weeks later, Liam abruptly filed for divorce. TBH–Miley seemed unfazed by the ordeal. She was spending her time globe-trotting and loving on Kaitlynn Carter. From our perspective–though Miley moved on quickly–she and Kaitlynn seemed like a really good fit. They weren’t shy about their romance–showing a ton of PDA from Italy to Los Angeles. However, just as quickly as that whirlwind romance began–Miley pulled the plug on it.

Now–just when we thought Miley wanted to take some time for herself, she’s in a relationship with Australian singer, Cody Simpson. The relationship between the songstress and the 22-year old seemed hella casual at first. That all changed when Miley began referring to him as her “boyfriend.” They’ve also been sharing their romance all over social media. So why on earth do they work so well?

For starters–Cody and Miley are close friends and they’ve known each other for quite some time. They are also both healthy influences on each other living sober and clean lifestyles. An insider told Hollywood Life,

Miley cut alcohol out almost 2 years ago, it wasn’t an intervention situation or anything like that she just decided for health reasons that she didn’t really want to drink anymore. Partying isn’t a part of her life anymore and Cody seems to be right in sync with her on that. Back in the old days, when they used to hang out, they’d be watching the sun come up together after a long night of partying. Now they’re getting up together to do sunrise yoga.

We don’t know about the sunrise part–but this is cute AF.

In her single “Slide Away” Miley hinted that one of the issues that she and Liam were having was that he was still drinking and partying–something she no longer wanted to be a part of.

As long as everyone is happy–so are we.