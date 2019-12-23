Cody Simpson’s Sister Denied He Broke Up With Miley Cyrus After He’s Seen With a Playboy Model

Sisters know all. Alli Simpson, a.k.a. Cody Simpson’s sister, responded to Miley Cyrus breakup rumors, and rest assured Ciley (Mody?) shippers, the couple is still together. Rumors that Cody, 22, and Miley, 27, split after two (hot) months together started on Sunday, Dec. 22, when the Australian singer was seen with Playboy model Jordy Murray in New York City.

So…what happened to him and Miley? Well, according to his baby sister, absolutely nothing. Alli told the Daily Mail on Monday, Dec. 23, that Jordy is simply Cody’s best friend.”She is his best friend, [actor] Ryan Mcarthy’s girlfriend of a few years. He’s visiting him for a couple days,” Alli said.

As for Cody’s relationship status with Miley, Alli didn’t explicitly confirm or deny he’s still with the “Wrecking Ball” singer, but she did say she’ll “be spending Christmas and holidays on the coast with [her] family” and that Cody won’t be with her. If we were reading into this, it sounds like Cody will be with someone else (a.k.a. Miley’s family?) for the holidays, which pretty much means they’re still together.

Rumors that Cody and Miley broke up also occurred after Miley promoted a “sad Christmas song” she wrote years ago before the holidays. “A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like shit cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone,” she wrote.

She continued, “In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace , and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins! 🎄”

Sounds like she found that love she was looking for. Happy holidays to Miley and Cody.