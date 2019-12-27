Miley Cyrus Called Cody Simpson Her ‘Best Friend’ After Finalizing Her Divorce From Liam Hemsworth

Moving on. Miley Cyrus responded to Cody Simpson breakup rumors two days after she finalized her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. The “Slide Away” singer, 27, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Dec. 26, to share two photos of her and Cody, 22, amid rumors that he cheated on her with Playboy model Jordy Murray.

The first photo showed Miley and Cody on a date as they sat close to each other and linked arms. “Start dating your best friend ASAP,” she wrote over the picture. The second snap was also from the couple’s date as Miley rested her arm on her boyfriend’s shoulder. “Besties,” she wrote.

The posts were Miley’s first response to the claims that Cody had been unfaithful to her. A rep for the Australian singer told Us Weekly on Monday, Dec. 23, that the rumors were “fabricated.” There is absolutely no truth to this story,” his rep said in a statement. “Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period.” Cody’s sister, Alli Simpson, also told The Daily Mail that Cody and Jordy, who were photographed arm in arm with each other in New York City on Sunday, Dec. 22, were simply friends. ”She is his best friend, [actor] Ryan Mcarthy’s girlfriend of a few years. He’s visiting him for a couple days,”Alli said.

Miley’s response also come two days after she finalized her divorce from Liam, 29, who she married in December 2018 after almost 10 years of on-again, off-again dating. The couple announced their breakup in July. Since their split, Miley and Liam have both dated separate people. Miley has been in relationships with Cody and The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter, while Liam has dated Dynasty actress Madison Brown. The Australian actor is in a current relationship with model Gabriella Brooks, who he’s introduced to his parents. “Liam and Maddison weren’t that serious and were mainly having fun together,” a source told Us Weekly. “His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him.” As for his divorce from Miley, the insider added, “He’s not upset with Miley, but is happy to be moving on.”

We stan closure on both sides. As sad as we were for the end of Miam, we hope Miley and Liam find happiness with both their new relationships.