Here’s How Miley Cyrus Explained Herself After Those Upsetting LGBTQ Comments—Sigh

Here’s to hoping you missed Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s seriously uncomfortable Instagram Live from last night, because if you didn’t, that means you’ve probably been waiting frustratedly for Miley Cyrus to clarify her “gay” comment. Well, the wait’s up, and it looks like we finally have a response from the 26-year-old country-pop sensation. Yet it doesn’t mean her explanation is going over well with folks, either.

After taking to Instagram last night with her new beau, Cody Simpson (with whom she’s been writing songs with, lowkey groping on social media, and comparing to her ex, Liam Hemsworth—no biggie,) Miley made some pretty disturbing comments pertaining to the LGBTQ+ community. She seemed to suggest that gay people only decide to become gay when they can’t find someone of the opposite gender suitable, and, well… It didn’t go over smoothly.

“There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up! You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with dicks out there, you’ve just got to find them,” she said during last night’s livestream. “You’ve got to find a dick that’s not a dick, you know? I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live.” Um, yikes.

There’s a lot to unpack there. Not only was Miley obviously shading her ex-hubby, Liam, but clearly, she chose a poor choice of words to suggest how there are “good men out there.” Of course there are, Miley! But you don’t have to equate dating good men to heterosexuality, or avoiding “dicks” as a totally gay choice. Issa mess to suggest that members of the LGBTQ+ community are a part of it because of thoughts along the lines of “I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil,” rather than, I don’t know, having to be gay because there’s actually no choice in the matter?

Many of Miley’s followers took to Twitter to criticize her choice of words, and since then, Miley’s taken it upon herself to clarify her choice of words. “I was talking shit about sucky guys, but let me be clear: YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality,” she wrote in a Notes app post. “You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of. Happy Monday!”

I guess you can only take Miley’s word for it (or don’t!) Twitter user sadie said it best: “Please just try to be more aware of what you are saying and how you are saying it in the future.” A lesson to learn from, folks.