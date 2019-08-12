Miley Cyrus’ Clapback At Brody Jenner After Kissing Kaitlynn Carter Is Savage

Her marriage might be over, but this “Mother Daughter” songstress is still having a hot girl summer. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have pulled a plug on their relationship–and it looks like Miley is already moving on with another newly divorced gal. Miley Cyrus’ Brody Jenner clapback after kissing Kaitlynn Carter made our jaws drop and quite honestly, we’re here for it. So how did The Hills star get tangled up in all of this? This is what we know.

On Aug. 10, a rep for Miley announced,

Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.

In the midst of announcing her split–Miley spent her weekend lounging on a yacht with Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner’s soon-to-be ex-wife. Brody and Kaitlynn just announced their impending divorce on Aug. 2. They’ve been married for one year. However, they had been together for nearly six years. When they announced their split their rep said, “Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

So anyway–back to Miley, Kaitlynn and this kiss.

The women were spotted partying it up in Italy, which they both openly posted about on Instagram. However, at one point, the paparazzi snapped the two ladies locking lips in what appeared to be much more than an innocent smooch.

After seeing the snaps–Brody hoped on IG to joke about it. He posted a photo of himself with the caption, “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”

The Hills: New Beginnings star Brandon Thomas Lee decided to be messy and comment on the photo– “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out.” Jenner responded, “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

Miley wasn’t having it–she clapped back saying, “Go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer.”

Whew—this is a lot. Hopefully, the drama ends here.