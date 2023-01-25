Miley Revealed if Cheating ‘Ended Her Marriage’ Years Before She Wrote ‘Flowers’ About Liam

Scroll To See More Images

Miley Cyrus’ relationships have been complicated in the past, but a lot of fans are wondering: Did Miley Cyrus cheat on Liam Hemsworth?

Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The couple definitely had their ups and downs—including a pretty disastrous experience in late 2018 when California wildfires wiped out their home in Malibu. Cyrus told Howard Stern that she and the Hunger Games star “lost everything.” Miley references the disaster in the first verse “We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.” In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2020, she revealed that the fire “did what I couldn’t do myself”. “It removed me from what no longer was serving its purpose,” she told the magazine. “And then as you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that’s really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself.”

So, the real question is: Did she cheat in the relationship? Read more below to find out.

Did Miley Cyrus cheat on Liam Hemsworth?

Did Miley Cyrus cheat on Liam Hemsworth? No, in fact, the Hannah Montana alum debunked the cheating rumors in their relationship when they first announced the split. In August 2019, she tweeted, “The truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.” She continued, “BUT at this point, I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot-smoking, foul-mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.”

Cyrus first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009. The couple reunited in January 2016, resuming their engagement less than a month after. Miley and Liam were wedded on December 26, 2018. In a now-deleted Instagram post, they confirmed the wedding, 12.23.18” and “10 years later …..”Miley captioned the post. In the photo of them kissing, the singer wrote: “This is probably our one–millionth kiss.”

Less than a year later, Cyrus’ rep confirmed they had separated. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the rep said. The rep continued in the statement: “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.” Liam filed for divorce in August 2019 and it was finalized on February 22, 2020. Court documents show that Hemsworth cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce. He also asked the court not to award either of them any spousal support either, as he cited the prenup signed before they tied the knot.

Days after the divorce filing was announced, Miley was rumored to be with fashion blogger Kaitlynn Carter, who also split from her husband, Brody Jenner, in the same month. Cyrus and Carter were seen kissing at Lake Como on a joint vacation. They also reportedly moved in together a month after their splits with their husbands. Though Jenner’s co-star on The Hills: New Beginnings Spencer Pratt said that there was something going on between Cyrus and Carter when they were filming.

“It’s tough for me to listen to Kaitlynn complain about people talking about her allegedly open relationship with Brody when we know she had a thing going with Miley,” he said. “She already had something going on with her when these scenes were filming—maybe not physically, but definitely emotionally.” Jenner and Carter were reportedly in an open relationship. When asked if Jenner had sex with other women in The Hills: New Beginnings, she said, “Not without me being involved, okay? Everything with me and Brody is under my control, let’s put it that way.” She then told cameras: “There’s not one part of our relationship that I’m ashamed of or that I would do differently. I just think that the world isn’t necessarily ready to hear about all that. Not everybody is so open-minded or accepting of other people. But as long as what we’re doing is working for us, that’s the most important thing.”

Cyrus and Carter then reportedly split in September 2019, when a source told People that the Plastic Hearts artist is “looking forward to being single after her split from Kaitlynn. Their fling was a “happy surprise,” but Cyrus reportedly felt like her relationship with Carter was “almost moving in [the same] direction” as her relationship with Liam Hemsworth, the insider added.

“Basically after Miley and I went our separate ways, I thought, ‘OK, my life’s just kinda going back to the way it normally was for me when I’m on my own,'” Kaitlynn explained to Whitney Port in an Instagram Live, per Entertainment Tonight. “I had no expectations that anyone would give a sh*t about me by myself. I had no plan in place. I didn’t think about anything. For example, I was dealing with a lot emotionally at that time, obviously, and I really wasn’t going out anywhere. I was just staying home.” Cyrus moved on with fellow musician Cody Simpson but is now currently with another fellow musician Maxx Morando.

