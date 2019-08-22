Miley Cyrus Had To Change Who She Was To Be With Liam Hemsworth

This is a lot to take in. This revelation that Miley Cyrus changed for Liam Hemsworth throughout their marriage is so much. If you weren’t aware, Liam and Miley are officially a wrap. The pair separated publically just a couple of weeks ago and on Aug. 21–Liam filed for divorce citing, “irreconcilable differences.”

Though Miley is said to be shocked by the filing–she wasn’t blindsided by it. It’s clear that she’s been enjoying her freedom and removing the label of “wife” from her life. An insider told Hollywood Life, “Miley was not fully blindsided by Liam’s filing since they had already separated. They really haven’t been speaking.” These days, the She Is Coming songstress has been romancing reality starlet Kaitlynn Carter. They’ve been spotted vacating together and serving PDA in Los Angeles. Miley recently even got a tattoo to commemorate their time together.

Now, sources are saying Miley is loving this newfound freedom because she felt like she had to change who she was to be with Liam. “She just got to the point where she didn’t want to hold back about who she is,” an insider told People. “She wants to be true to herself. Being with Liam, this was just not possible. For them to be happy, she had to change as a person too much. She knows not being with Liam will make her happier in the long run.”

Though the pair never spoke openly about having an “open marriage,” Miley hinted that they had a non-traditional relationship. Apparently, Liam wasn’t exactly thrilled about that. “Liam’s decision to file for divorce is sad, but in the end, it was never going to work,” a source told Entertainment Tonight source said. “They are too different. Liam never wanted to share Miley with anyone. He loves her and he is far too traditional. He finally realized he just wants to start fresh. Liam has come to terms that it was time to move on. Liam’s family has been incredibly supportive. They are relieved it’s over.”

It’s tough, but love and history cannot sustain a relationship. We hope both Liam and Miley find happiness moving forward.