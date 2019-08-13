This Is Why Miley Cyrus Asked For A Break From Liam Hemsworth—Apparently

On Saturday, August 10 the world heard some tough news—Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are taking some time apart. The separation came shortly after pictures surfaced of the “Party in The U.S.A” singer and a potential new flame surfaced. But Miley Cyrus’ breakup with Liam Hemsworth reason explanation hasn’t been super clear until now. What’s the real reason for Cyrus and Hemsworth’s split?

Well, there are many theories swirling. One of which is directly related to Kaitlynn Carter, whom Cyrus has been galavanting around Europe with. And TBH the trip looks awesome. But it did raise quite a few red flags when she was spotted kissing Carter (Brody Jenner’s ex), namely—isn’t she married? Hence, the public announcement of a separation.

But now, sources at Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly are saying there were other motivators behind the separation. Both outlets have reported that it was Cyrus who asked Hemsworth for a break. And it was largely because both of them could see a split coming. “Miley was asking for a break and wanted to soul search and came to the realization she was unhappy,” the source said.

Us Weekly’s source noted that apparently, Cyrus didn’t fight very hard for her relationship with Hemsworth. (We find that a little hard to believe considering they’ve been off and on together for like 10 years but hey—you never know!). On the other side of the spectrum, People and TMZ reported yesterday that Cyrus actually pushed for the two of them to seek therapy in an attempt to work through their issues.“Miley wanted to make her relationship with Liam work more than anything,” a source said.

A source at Entertainment Tonight addressed Cyrus’ current trip/fling/friendship/whatever it is with Carter. “Liam loves Miley and is crushed by all of this,” the source said. “But right now Miley doesn’t want to answer to anyone. She still feels the need to explore herself, her sexuality and her music. Miley has been working in the studio and wants to blow off steam.”

Hemsworth has remained stoic and solid in the wake of the news, though. He even shared a heartwarming and simultaneously heartbreaking post about the breakup on Instagram. He wrote:

Hi all

Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.

This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.

Peace and Love.