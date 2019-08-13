This Is Why Miley Cyrus Asked For A Break From Liam Hemsworth—Apparently

On Saturday, August 10 the world heard some tough news—Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are taking some time apart. The separation came shortly after pictures surfaced of the “Party in The U.S.A” singer and a potential new flame surfaced. But Miley Cyrus’ breakup with Liam Hemsworth reason explanation hasn’t been super clear until now. What’s the real reason for Cyrus and Hemsworth’s split?
Well, there are many theories swirling. One of which is directly related to Kaitlynn Carter, whom Cyrus has been galavanting around Europe with. And TBH the trip looks awesome. But it did raise quite a few red flags when she was spotted kissing Carter (Brody Jenner’s ex), namely—isn’t she married? Hence, the public announcement of a separation.
But now, sources at Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly are saying there were other motivators behind the separation. Both outlets have reported that it was Cyrus who asked Hemsworth for a break. And it was largely because both of them could see a split coming. “Miley was asking for a break and wanted to soul search and came to the realization she was unhappy,” the source said.
Us Weekly’s source noted that apparently, Cyrus didn’t fight very hard for her relationship with Hemsworth. (We find that a little hard to believe considering they’ve been off and on together for like 10 years but hey—you never know!). On the other side of the spectrum, People and TMZ reported yesterday that Cyrus actually pushed for the two of them to seek therapy in an attempt to work through their issues.“Miley wanted to make her relationship with Liam work more than anything,” a source said.
A source at Entertainment Tonight addressed Cyrus’ current trip/fling/friendship/whatever it is with Carter. “Liam loves Miley and is crushed by all of this,” the source said. “But right now Miley doesn’t want to answer to anyone. She still feels the need to explore herself, her sexuality and her music. Miley has been working in the studio and wants to blow off steam.”
Hemsworth has remained stoic and solid in the wake of the news, though. He even shared a heartwarming and simultaneously heartbreaking post about the breakup on Instagram. He wrote:
Hi all
Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.
This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.
Peace and Love.
Although they haven't been seen together recently, Miley Cyrus posed with Liam Hemsworth and a fan following a hike in Canada, where she apparently wore her beloved 2Pac shirt and no pants.
In June, she made a serious statement in a vintage Versace dress at the iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party. She's become a serious fan of the brand, which is beloved by rappers, in recent months.
Cyrus seems to hate traditional clothing these days, so here she is in a rather perplexing combination of half-jeans, half-sweats.
She's all about a sexy jumpsuit these days, and we loved the Balmain ensemble she wore to the Billboard Music Awards back in May.
While many who attended the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" themed Met Gala this year didn't exactly obey the theme, she certainly did—showing up in a chic Marc Jacobs ensemble with her hair fully spiked.
At the Rachel Zoe show at Spring 2013 fashion week, Cyrus rocked a jumpsuit—and we don't think she's changed out of one ever since.
Wowza! In a plunging black Emilio Pucci gown, Cyrus made her first appearance since chopping off (and bleaching) her hair at the hands of Chris McMillan, the man behind "The Rachel."
Just a year ago, before their relationship drama was splashed around in the tabloids, the happy couple celebrated their engagement on the red carpet for the Australians in Film Awards in June 2012.
Bombshell alert! In a plunging white Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble, Cyrus captivated the crowd at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.
The first sign that crop tops would be a mainstay in her wardrobe: The Emilio Pucci look at "The Hunger Games" premiere in March 2012. It may have been Hemsworth's big night, but let's face it, we all remember this outfit.
Clad in Roberto Cavalli, Cyrus went for old Hollywood glam at the February 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
She showed signs of being fashion forward in this David Koma dress with a large sheer panel, but she was still far from where she is today.
This nude halter dress was far more prom than ratchet at the American Giving Awards in December 2011.
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 02: Actress/singer Miley Cyrus arrives at Nickelodeon's 24th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on April 2, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Nowadays she channels Rihanna, but back in February 2011 her style inspiration was clearly Stevie Nicks.
For their first public appearance as a couple at "The Last Song" premiere back in March 2010, Cyrus donned a one shoulder black dress. These days, we would be shocked to see her in a dress that didn't have sheer panels or Versace medallions covering it.
