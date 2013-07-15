Miley Cyrus Wears Tiny Bra and Matching Skirt on ‘Good Morning America’

Miley Cyrus visited “Good Morning America” in New York City this morning, and for her sit-down interview on the show, the former Disney star chose a Chanel eyelet bra top with matching skirt that had one notable feature: the fabric underneath the black cutouts is completely nude, and gives the illusion that Miley perhaps bared a little more than we’re used to seeing from her.

Trust us when we say it’s really hot in New York right now, so we have to give Miley her props for dressing for the weather. She looks great, and the ensemble is definitely a big step up from the more ratchet looks she’s been rocking lately. On the chic scale, this little black-and-white number is a far cry from half-jeans, half-sweatpants. (Lady Gaga, take note.)

