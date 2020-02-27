Well, Now We Know Miley Cyrus Flashes Her Boobs for Cody Simpson as He Works on New Music

Another dispatch from pop music’s NSFW couple. This time, we’re learning that Miley Cyrus flashed her boobs while Cody Simpson recorded music at his studio. You know, as a…treat, I guess? You’d think there would also be a team of producers or songwriters on-site, but maybe when you’re Cody Simpson, 23, and your girlfriend is Miley Cyrus, 27, those onlookers can go right out the window. Either that, or we’re just seeing another case of Miley’s #FreeTheNip! Cody can’t complain, that’s for sure.

We can, however. Especially because it’s not the first time this showy couple has gone a little overboard on the PDA. Miley and Cody like to make it known that they’re an item, which means they do things like making out in a crowded restaurant for everyone to see and taking photos where Miley’s groping her boo on Instagram. So this time, we really didn’t need to know what goes on behind those closed recording studio doors—but as per usual, Miley wanted to make sure the world knew.

Cody, who is busy recording a new album that may feature a collaboration with Miley, went to Instagram to post an update on his recording process. He shared a photo right from inside the recording studio and captioned the pic, “I love my job.” Turns out, there’s more reason for that than just the music.

Fans immediately noticed Miley’s candid, if not risque, response in the comments section: “Where’s the screen shot of me flashing my boobies while you record?” Well, then!

To be fair, Miley didn’t leave Cody hanging without some real feedback: “Tip: smiling when you sing helps pitch by brightening the sound! You’re welcome for all of the above!” An artist and a flirt, we see.

Miley and Cody have been dating since Oct. 2019, after Miley split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and broke things off from her short-lived summer romance with Kaitlynn Carter. The pair have been ticking off relationship milestones since then, and are more secure than ever—especially after Miley officially finalized her divorce with Liam. So as much as the PDA gets overwhelming, you can’t help but be happy for these two.