Miley Cyrus Stopped Wearing Shorts After She Was Body-Shamed at the VMAs

More than a meme. Miley Cyrus felt body-shamed by the VMAs costume turkey memes from 2013, and she told Demi Lovato on her Instagram Live series, Bright Minded: Live With Miley, on Tuesday, March 17. On the series, which Miley started to remind her followers “to stay LIT with love” amid the “dark times” of the coronavirus crisis, Miley and Demi talked about their Disney Channel days and how it affected them.

The Hannah Montana alum also talked about body-shaming and how she became insecure in her body after she saw memes that compared her body to a turkey after her 2013 MTV Video Music Awards performance, where she wore a nude bodysuit as she sang “We Can’t Stop” and “Blurred Lines” with Robin Thicke.

“I basically went through two or three years when I wouldn’t wear shorts, I stopped wearing skirts on stage all this shit because after the VMAs, and I had on my cute little nude bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey,” she said, adding that critics called her “so skinny” and “so pasty.”

She continued, “I was feeling so bad in myself that I did not wear a bikini for like two years.”

Miley explained that, though she finds memes funny, ones about her cut deeper. “Memes can be so much fun but they can also just be so hurtful, because they’re meant to be funny but when they’re about you they are just so not funny,” she said.

The “Malibu” singer also opened up about how she felt like a hypocrite for preaching confidence to her fans when she didn’t have it herself.

“I was probably 21 and I was just starting to understand myself as an independent person. It was just really really hurtful to be so body-shamed like that,” she said. “[My] brand has always been about being so unapologetically myself and being confident.”

In the end, though, Miley found a “bigger purpose” from the experience. As a result of the body-shaming, she started her non-profit, The Happy Hippie Foundation, which rallies young people to fight injustice for homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other marginalized groups. Yas, Miley.