Here’s How Miley Feels About Her Parents Divorcing After She Was ‘Stuck in a Marriage’ With Liam

Bittersweet but needed. Miley Cyrus’ parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, filed for divorce for a third time on April 6, 2022. Though a divorce is hard for any family, the split didn’t come as a surprise to Miley and her siblings.

A close insider of the Cyruses told HollywoodLife on April 12, 2022, that the family is supportive of Billy Ray and Tish’s divorce, “Miley and her siblings have been expecting this for over a year now, as their parents have not been living together for several years and they have not been happy together for as long as anyone can remember,” the insider said.

The couple had previously filed for divorce in 2010, but withdrew the case after amicable agreements. Tish also filed for divorce in 2013, but withdrew the petition five months later when the couple was going to couples therapy to amend their marriage.

“When Miley shot to fame, Tish and Billy’s marriage was always more of a business relationship than an actual marriage,” the source continued. Along with Miley, Billy Ray and Tish share five kids: Noah, Trace, Brandi and Braison. “The romance and passion were gone long ago, and they seemingly stayed together for the sake of their children. But they do not need to raise any of them anymore,” the source said.

Miley is no stranger to divorces. A year after their wedding, the Plastic Hearts singer finalized her divorce from Liam Hemsworth in January 2020 citing “too much conflict” in their marriage. The couple married in 2018, but were romantically linked since starring in The Last Song in 2009. Miley revealed in a December 2, 2019, The Howard Stern Show episode that she “did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

“Miley, more than any of her siblings, knows what it is like to be stuck in a marriage where neither of you is happy,” HollywoodLife’s insider explained. “She knows what it is like to love someone with all your heart, but no longer be in love with them.”

Billy Ray and Tish issued a statement to People on April 11, 2022 confirming their divorce, “We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important.”