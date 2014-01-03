Was Miley’s ‘Wrecking Ball’ Originally Written for Beyoncé?

We’re not terribly shocked that—after yesterday’s events—rumors would start emerging from the woodwork about Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé, but now it seems they might have more in common than just gossip.

To refresh your memory: Reports starting surfacing that Miley dissed Bey in the March issue of LOVE magazine, spewing a potpourri of bombastic (and laughable) comments including “Beyonce has been a big inspiration to me but she’s been out for such a long time. She’s so talented and I think she’s at the top of the game now but people are always looking for new blood and that’s what I bring to the game now, new blood. I got the total package you know, the curves, the rhythm, and the voice. I’m just the best.”

Naturally, the quotes spread around the web like wildfire (it’s Beyoncé, after all), until Miley herself tweeted it wasn’t true, and LOVE tweeted it wasn’t true, and the rest of us wondered who potentially made these quotes up.

Now, it seems the two stars are connected in more ways than gossip: According to RadarOnline, Miley’s mega-hit “Wrecking Ball” could have been written for Queen Bey.