WHAT?! Miley Cyrus Disses Beyoncé In New Interview

UPDATE: Love magazine now denies that they had anything to do with the quotes, either.

@MileyCyrus never said anything to us about Beyonce, the quotes were made up and we’re trying to get to the bottom of where this came from — LOVE MAGAZINE (@THELOVEMAGAZINE) January 2, 2014

WE ALL LOVE BEYONCE — LOVE MAGAZINE (@THELOVEMAGAZINE) January 2, 2014

UPDATE: Miley Cyrus is claiming that “people” (which we assume means LOVE magazine—a respected fashion publication) made up the quotes she said about Beyoncé, and tweeted the below:

That quote people MADE UP about Beyonce just made me lol! Imagine if I said I got "the looks and the curves I'm just better!" Bahahahhaha — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 2, 2014

How are people allowed to make up shit & then out quotes around it saying I said that shit! WTF!!?! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 2, 2014

PREVIOUSLY:

Okay Miley, now it’s time to chill the heck out.

In a new interview in LOVE magazine, the precocious-as-hell 21-year-old was reportedly quoted dissing Beyoncé. Beyoncé. That’s sacred ground people! The Bangerz singer had the nerve to say that Bey is out of touch.

“Beyonce has been a big inspiration to me but she’s been out for such a long time. She’s so talented and I think she’s at the top of the game now but people are always looking for new blood and that’s what I bring to the game now, new blood. I got the total package you know, the curves, the rhythm, and the voice. I’m just the best.”

Say, what? Even if Beyoncé hadn’t just managed the most amazing secret album drop of all time, releasing a 14-song, 17-video masterpiece, we’d still think she was probably one of the most talented artists on the planet. So what, exactly, was Miley talking about here? And unfortunately, she wasn’t done. Cyrus also had the nerve to bring Blue Ivy into it!

“As Beyoncé grows in motherhood and all the crap it does to your body, it will create a vacuum for fresh young faces to rise up and no one else can properly fill that void right now,” said Cyrus. “I’m the only white female singer that could fill that slot right now and do it right, you know? I’m just the total package, you know? All things must start and end and I hope to have the same success as other icons in the game when my run is over. But for now, my run is just starting.”

Oh, okay. How dare she bring up Beyoncé’s post-baby body? That’s just incredibly rude.

We can’t wait for the Beyoncé blow back to begin.