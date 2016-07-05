Miley Cyrus Adopts Adorable New Beagle Named Barbie

While some celebrities were partying in Rhode Island and others were having babies July 4 weekend, Miley Cyrus got a new puppy— a beagle she named Barbie.

Miley debuted the adopted pup to the world on Saturday via Instagram. “Happy to introduce the newest member of my family Barbie,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “#stopanimaltesting#donttestonbeagles.”

“Family” is interesting word. It’s likely she’s referring to her other pets. She posted another pic of Barbie and her dog, Tani, with the caption “Sisterzzzz!!!!” and the Cyrus family is known for its brood of adopted dogs and cats. But considering she did spend the weekend with boyfriend Liam Hemsworth — weeks after rumors of wedding-planning circulated — it could mean something else.

People reports the 23-year-old singer was spotted wearing the engagement Liam gave her back 2013 while out with him this weekend. Maybe it means something, maybe it doesn’t. As long as she keeps posting pics of Barbie, we’re good.