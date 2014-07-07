Miley Cyrus’ NBC Bangerz Special Was a Huge Ratings Flop

NBC probably thought they were contributing to the zeitgeist when they decided to air a two-hour concert from Miley Cyrus‘ Bangerz tour on Sunday night, but it wasn’t exactly a party in the USA: The ratings were abysmal.

According to reports, the special—which featured performances and backstage footage from Cyrus’ recent shows in Spain and Portugal—drew a mere 2 million viewers with a 0.7 rating among the coveted demographic of adults aged 18 to 49.

MORE: See Every TV Show That Got Canceled Next Season Granted, anything that airs on a summer weekend—a holiday weekend, at that—probably isn’t going to be ratings gold, but considering there wasn’t much else to watch on Sunday night, expectations were probably a little higher. It also seemed a little odd that Miley would agree to air a full concert on national television when there’s roughly two dozen dates left on the Bangerz tour. A short teaser we could understand, but airing the whole thing seems like a “why buy the cow when you’re getting the milk for free?” situation.