It’s Here! Stream Miley Cyrus’ Album ‘Bangerz’ Now

Miley Cyrus‘ new album “Bangerz” is now livestreaming on iTunes, featuring tracks we’ve already heard, like “We Can’t Stop” and the ever-dramatic “Wrecking Ball,” plus some new gems we can’t wait to check out.

As you already knew, the record features an appearance by the one and only Britney Spears, as well as some other more surprising features: Atlanta rapper Future, for one, as well as some other hip-hop royalty like Big Sean, French Montana, and even 2003’s favorite rapper, Nelly.

See the full tracklist below, and then click here to open the album in iTunes now! We marked our favorites below for your convenience. And, if you’re as enamored as we are, you can buy the album this Friday, October 4.

Tracklist:

1. Adore You

2. We Can’t Stop

3. SMS (Bangerz) feat. Britney Spears

4. 4×4 feat. Nelly

5. My Darlin’ feat. Future

6. Wrecking Ball

7. Love, Money, Party feat. Big Sean

8. Get it Right

9. Drive

10. FU feat. French Montana

11. Do My Thang

12. Maybe You’re Right

13. Someone Else