Miley Cyrus Auctioning Grammy Dress for Haiti

As much as Miley Cyrus can drive us crazy sometimes, we have to give her credit for some of the charitable things she does. After all, you won’t see stars like Taylor Momsen doing anything like this. Miley is auctioning off the dress she wore to the Grammy Awards in order to raise money for Haitian relief.

Miley’s dress was a beautiful one, though I’m still not quite sure what was going on with the shoulder pads. But, of course, who wouldn’t want a Herve Leger dress that was worn by Miley Cyrus? It can be yours if you bid the highest amount on eBay later this week.

Miley Cyrus tells USA Today, “I’m going to auction it (the dress) off on eBay for the Red Cross. It’s the little things you can do. I think it’s really important that everybody come (sic) together because disaster relief isn’t just now. It’s how we’re going to help years from now. We have to restore an entire place. It just can’t be one person, one foundation, one group of people. All people have to come together.”

Gosh, she actually sounds so smart compared to other girls her age! Of course, these could be lines her publicist is feeding her, but even so, at least she has a good publicist. Where’s Taylor Momsen‘s publicist when she needs her?

Miley will also be participating in the re-recording of “We Are the World” for Haiti as well. Though I certainly don’t think young stars should take cues from Miley Cyrus in every area of life, they could learn a thing or two when it comes to helping out the world a bit.

Now, if she could just learn how to hold her new puppy.

Contributed by Susie Anderson.

