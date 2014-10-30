Miley Cyrus and Rihanna Basically Showed Up Naked to the AMFAR Gala

A black-tie charity event is no match for Miley Cyrus and Rihanna, who attended the AMFAR Inspiration Gala in dresses that can only be described as naked. Not that we should be shocked—look who we’re talking about—but still.

Miley’s black bondage-style number was especially revealing and featured just a few (debatably) well-placed straps. (To the 21-year-old’s credit, her punky blonde pixie has served her well—some of the stuff she wears would certainly be considered flat-out slutty on starlets with long flowing waves.)

And while we’ve seen Rihanna, 26, has worn less (ahem, CFDA awards), she also turned serious heads in a long white dress with a hip-high slit, nude boob panels, and purple sequins at the nipples.

RiRi topped off the look—because why not?—with black thigh-highs and purple platform heels.

Being scantily clad clearly is a financial aphrodisiac for Rihanna, who spent $35,000 on Harry Winston diamond link earrings featuring 72 diamonds set in platinum, and $100,000 on a photo of “Elizabeth Taylor at the Eden Roc” by Willy Rizzo, signed and numbered by the artist.

This year’s Gala honored Tom Ford, and Rihanna presented the designer with his award.