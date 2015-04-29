Whaaaat: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Are Reportedly ‘Hanging Out’ Again

Throughout 2013, it felt like you couldn’t open Google Chrome without seeing a hysterical headline about a newly-sexualized Miley Cyrus and her beefcake-y fiance Liam Hemsworth. They were on, they were off, they—gasp!—unfollowed each other on Twitter, he left her for a Mexican actress, she was involved with Jared Leto, the list goes on.

The pair broke it off officially in September of that year, and—although they obviously couldn’t have been more different—fans were devastated. Like, really, really upset. And, apparently, so was Miley, who reportedly penned her dramatic, often lip-synched anthem “Wrecking Ball” about the Aussie actor. Well, it looks like the ol’ ball might have swung the other way, since a new report claims the former lovebirds have been kicking it again in secret.

“They’ve been hanging out in L.A., but only a few people know,” a source close to the “Hunger Games” actor, 25, told Us Weekly. “Dating could definitely happen.”

The tabloid credits this to—wait for it—Miley’s “can’t-stop, won’t-stop persistence,” claiming Liam cut her off after they split, but she’d still text him, and he’d still answer. “They would check in on each other here and there,” another source said.

“Liam has rough stories about that relationship,” the source added. “But he always talks about how fun she was to hang out with and their great chemistry.”