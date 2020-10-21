Miley Cyrus Once Made ‘Eye Contact’ With an Alien After Being ‘Chased’ by a UFO

This story is wild from start to finish. Miley Cyrus made “eye contact” with an alien after she was “chased” by a UFO, and she lived to tell the tale. (You know, just Miley things.)

In an interview with Rick Owens for Interview magazine on Monday, October 19, the “Midnight Sky” singer revealed that she never believed in the extraterrestrial—until she came face to face with a real-life alien. “I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO,” Cyrus said. “I’m pretty sure about what I saw.”

The former Disney Channel star then explained that she “bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop” before she saw the UFO, “so it could have been the weed wax” and not an actual alien encounter. Nonetheless, the “Slide Away” songstress remembers every detail of the experience. “The best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow,” she said of the UFO. “I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too.”

The Hannah Montana alum also noted that a couple of other cars “stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.” The “Malibu” artist went on to say that she saw “a being sitting in the front of the flying object” and didn’t know what it was. “It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around,” she said. “I was shaken for, like, five days. It fucked me up.”

She continued, “I couldn’t really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back.”

“I’m like, ‘How did no one else see this?’” the “Sunflower” rapper, 25, said during a July episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Post Malone claimed he’s also seen UFOs.“I’m like, ‘How did no one else see this?’” he said at the time, noting he’s seen UFOs in New York, Utah and California. “But I was there with, like, four other fuckin’ people and they saw it too.”