Watch Miley Cyrus Slay a Paul Simon Classic on ‘SNL 40’

Call us crazy, but we have a strong feeling there’s a Miley Cyrus renaissance afoot. The “Wrecking Ball” singer appeared on SNL’s 40th anniversary special and pretty much shocked everyone with with her mature, skillful, really good cover of Paul Simon‘s classic “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover.”

At first we were curious why the producers gave Cyrus, of all people, the chance to perform solo considering the caliber of entertainers on the show, but she definitely proved herself worthy.

Backed by a all-male band (with Fred Armisen on the tambourine), Miley—who both hosted and appeared on “SNL” as a musical guest”—didn’t resort to any of her usual antics: No twerking, no tongue-wagging, no nakedness. In fact, she looked cool and confident in a white pantsuit with red roses and a pair of statement earrings, and her voice sounded rootsy, raspy, and strong.

Miley seemed to understand the performance wasn’t all about her, but rather honoring the legacy of the show, and of Simon, who was the second host of “Saturday Night Live” in 1975, and has since hosted a number of times.

After this, we have a feeling Miley could join the ranks of her fellow blonde pop stars Madonna and Lady Gaga and transition her whole schtick. Let’s hope her second act was officially kicked off by last night’s performance.

Watch the video below, and let us know your thoughts!