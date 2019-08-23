This Is What’s Happening With All Of Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth’s Pets

We’re so sad for the fur (and piggy) babies. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s pet custody amid divorce has been revealed, and it actually makes our hearts hurt. Unfortunately after less than a year of marriage but a decade together on and off–Miley and Liam are calling it quits. Earlier this week–the Australian actor officially filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Though Liam has only spoken briefly about the split asking for privacy–Miley went on a massive Twitter rant to clear the air about all of the drama. She said in part that she was never unfaithful to her husband. She explained,

But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.

Still–things are officially a wrap–but where does that leave Miley and Liam’s brood of pets? Between the two they have seven dogs, two horses, two mini horses, three cats, and one pig. Essentially they have a whole ass zoo.

However, according to TMZ–every single one of their fur babies is going to the She Is Coming songstress. However, since the pair were married in California–should Liam decide to fight for custody of the pets he could do so. However, because the divorce is uncontested–a custody battle probably won’t happen.

Though Liam is obviously an animal lover–most of the pets were adopted by Miley. However, the Hunger Games actor rescued them during the horrific California wildfires in 2018. “I’ve never loved him more for this,” Miley told Howard Stern at the time. “He was so incredible. He got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which I’ll tell you is so hard. He’s really, really good. He got a lot of action for saving the animals. We had to make sure he knew I was very, very grateful.”

This is really sad.