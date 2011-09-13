Milestones of a Celebrity Marriage: Jada and Will

How They Met

Will and Jada first met in 1995 when she auditioned for the role of Smith’s girlfriend on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” show. Although she was turned down for the part she found her co-star for life, Will Smith.

Constant Communication

In February 1997,Ebony reported “… when their careers keep them apart, they talk on the phone as many as five times a day.”

From Proposal to Marriage Within a Month

Will proposed to Jada by November 1997 and were soon married in asecret New Year’s Eve wedding on December 31, 1997. The celebration washeld in Baltimore at theCloisters Mansion.

Will Confesses to an Open Marriage

In 2005, Will first speaks out about the couple’s modern arrangement saying, “Our perspective is, you don’t avoid what’s natural. You’re going to be attracted to people. In our marriage vows, we didn’t say ‘forsaking all others.’ The vow that we made was that you will never hear that I did something after the fact. If it came down to it, then one spouse can say to the other, ‘Look, I need to have sex with somebody. I’m not going to if you don’t approve of it – but please approve of it.'”

Will Claims ‘Good Sex’ Is The Key To Happy Marriage

The sex talk continues in 2007 from both parties—with Jada confessing to Oprah that she and Will always “surprise each other” to Will describing the key to a happy marriage as, “Really, really good sex. I’m really good at it. (Also) we talk a lot. Sometimes people hear us talking and think we over-talk situations but communication is everything.”

Family Commitment

While the Smith’s have cultivated an innovative approach to parenting, someone is always holding down the fort. Jada tells USA Weekend,”I will throw my career away before I let it break up our marriage. I made it clear to Will. I’d throw it away completely.”

In 2010 they sat with Oprah, who has called them the “First Family of Hollwood,” to describe their “family business plan” and show themselves to be the perfect couple and family with children Trey, Jaden and Willow in tow.

Rumors Jada Cheated With Marc Anthony

Not long after, rumors surface that Jada is having an affairwithMarc Anthony on the set ofHawthoRNe. She denies the rumorsbutraises eyebrowsby telling Uptown Magazine (in June 2011),”People think that Will and I don’t spend a lot of time together. Too much time, actually, if you ask me … It’s always nice to have a little time apart. Sometimes you need that.”

Break-Up, Make-Up

Finally on Aug 23rd 2011,StyleCaster breaks rumor reports and retraction via official statement by the couple’s rep all in the same day—speculation ensues.

[Photographs courtesy of Sipa]