Who Is Miles Teller’s Wife? Keleigh Sperry ‘Adored Him’ From the Moment They Met

He’s one of the hottest stars in Hollywood—starring in the Best Picture-nominated Top Gun: Maverick as the video clip for Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me”. He also appeared opposite his significant other in a commercial for Bud Light, so who is Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry, with whom he shares a relatively private life?

The couple met in 2013 at an afterparty for the Grammys, hosted by The Black Keys, with whom they share a mutual friend. In an interview with Vogue in September 2019, they both gushed about their first meeting. “Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked. I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was the one,” he said. She recalled: “He was so charming and charismatic. I adored him from the first moment we met.” Could they get any cuter? Here’s everything we know about Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry.

Who is Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry?

Miles Teller’s wife Keleigh Sperry is a model who dabbles in acting—and if you’re wondering how to pronounce her name, it’s said just like “Kelly” and she’s one of six siblings. Teller and Sperry work together within his own production company, Lime Tree Productions. She also appeared in Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video with her beau.

As mentioned, they met at a Grammys after-party in 2013. They had been dating for four years before taking a big trip to South Africa on vacation and that’s where he proposed. “We stopped for our usual coffee break, and Miles and I were taking in the view when I spotted a rose on a tree. I was surprised to see a rose in the middle of winter in Africa, so I walked over and found a note attached to the rose that said the day we started dating and the day it was. I turned around, and he read it and said, ‘that was the first day you became my girlfriend and today is the last,’ and he got down on one knee. It was so thoughtful and romantic,” Sperry told Vogue. “Surprising Keleigh is really hard, and I knew she would think I’d travel to Africa with the ring,” Miles admitted. “We started our trip in the Seychelles. I think she thought I would do it by a beach, so I waited to do it on safari and take her by surprise.”

They quickly decided on Maui for the location for their wedding as Sperry’s family spends every summer there. “Miles started joining us on vacations, and we fell in love with it together,” she said. “We both felt happiest there and wanted it to be a big part of our lives forever.”

On February 12, 2023, Teller and Sperry appeared in a commercial for Bud Light as part of the beer brand’s Super Bowl LVII campaign. It was a small snapshot into their home life as well as natural chemistry. “They said it was really important for them to show a real relationship, and Keleigh and I are very happily married,” Teller told The Hollywood Reporter. “Keleigh and I are pretty private people, but this is kind of a bucket-list thing. It was a no-brainer.” Their French Bulldog, Bugsy, also made an appearance and Teller added to AP of the brief: “They said, ’Look, we really just want this to feel like a slice-of-life moment. We both felt like this would be something that we’d be proud to show our kids.”

Hold music historically doesn’t get a great rap. If you’re Teller and Sperry though, “Opus No. 1” by Tim Carlton and Dereck Deel, which was ‘hold’ music for Cisco in the 90s, is a dance-worthy tune. The ad depicts Sperry, who is on hold while lying on the sofa, her iPhone on speaker on her forehead. He starts dancing to the music and she soon joins in while they both sip Bud Lights. What’s more, we get a cameo from their super cute French Bulldog, Bugsy.

Teller is obviously a great dancer, having scored the role in the 2011 remake of Footloose. “It was pretty collaborative and we came up with the dances together so that was really fun. I get to dance around him and cheerlead him on,” Keleigh said, adding that “I’m not in my comfort zone being on screen. But watching him is like experiencing a master class. He’s able to shut off when he hears action and suddenly get completely in character. He’s already thought out every step he’s going to take in the next 30 seconds. It’s crazy.”

In a 2015 interview with People while promoting his film Insurgent in Los Angeles, Teller praised Sperry’s support of his career. “Before her, I would never invite a girl into that world [Hollywood] because I didn’t think I could have both,” he said. “She’s allowed me to be able to really focus on acting and do what I want to do. She can come to set and visit me and hang out and doesn’t really distract me from it.”

He also said his life has gotten drastically more relaxed since their wedding. In a 2020 interview with Men’s Health, Teller spoke of how positive an influence she is on his mental health and how time in isolation together during the COVID-19 pandemic made their relationship stronger. “We just hang out. She keeps me calm. It’s pretty great,” he said of their time in social distancing at home. “I’m with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed. We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great. Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there.”

