Shailene Woodley’s BFF Miles Teller Was Just Assaulted on Vacation With Her & Aaron Rodgers

Ouch. Whiplash star Miles Teller was allegedly assaulted while on vacation with Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley in Hawaii, according to TMZ. The actor—who is close friends with Woodley—was reportedly punched in the face. But who would do such a thing?

Teller, 34, was out to dinner at Moneypod Kitchen on Wednesday, May 26, in Hawaii, where he’s been on vacation with his wife Keleigh Sperry, 28, his Divergent co-star, 29, and her fiancé Rodgers, 37. According to TMZ, the Thank You For Your Service actor went to the restroom during dinner, at which point “a man confronted him and punched him in the face.” Teller reportedly claimed he would press charges against the man before leaving the restaurant with his wife. Still, this doesn’t answer why, exactly, this random guy decided to punch Teller in his moneymaker. Don’t worry, though; TMZ may have an explanation.

The site reports that the man was Teller’s former wedding planner, who allegedly claimed Teller owed him a whopping $60,000 for the actor’s Hawaiian wedding to Sperry in 2019. Eyewitnesses reportedly heard the man claiming that Teller had not yet paid him for the services he performed, so it’s safe to say the mystery man would be pissed about his unpaid invoices. While there’s no word yet on whether or not these allegations are true, TMZ did claim to speak with local authorities who confirmed they are still investigating the alleged throwdown, which reportedly took place around 7:30 PM local time.

Teller, meanwhile, still appears to be making the most of his Hawaiian vacation. The actor posted a photo alongside his wife at the same restaurant on Thursday, May 27—and he even decided to poke some fun at his travel mates Woodley and Rodgers. “Cheers to signing with the Packers,” he tweeted with the photo, seemingly hinting at rumors that Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers is planning to leave the team.

The NFL star sparked further speculation of a departure in late May when fans learned he was on vacation with his fiancée, Teller, and Sperry. As it turns out, the former Jeopardy! guest host’s trip coincided with the start of the Packers’ off-season training program, meaning Rodgers effectively skipped the activities to soak up the sun with his fiancée instead.