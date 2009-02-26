Object Of Desire

Miles Aldridge: Pictures for Photographs, $78.75, at amazon.com

Reason #1

Miles Aldridge who has photographed for Vogue and Numero shares his sensual sketches and quirky photographs in a beautiful hard cover art book.

Reason #2

You get to submerge yourself in hours of sultry photography from one of the worlds top fashion photographers.

Reason #3

Because who doesn’t want to see a blonde woman eating lobster and caviar with one breast exposed or a school girl surrounded by her teddy bears and crying Madonnas?