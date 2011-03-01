Milan Fashion Week’s Best Looks: Italian Style

London Fashion Week went by in a flash, and now we’re onto Paris but there were some Milanese moments that should not be glossed over. Leather and fur continued to reign, but there were some suprises in pastel for the cooler months, as well.

Everyone collectively died for Gucci, those luxury houses with history, Ferrgamo and Armani, kept it sophisticated, while Marni layered and Bottega got its lace on. Click through for the fully edited (one look each from the best of the best!) most stellar of Milan Fashion Week.