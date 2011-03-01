Milan Fashion Week’s Best Looks: Italian Style

London Fashion Week went by in a flash, and now we’re onto Paris but there were some Milanese moments that should not be glossed over. Leather and fur continued to reign, but there were some suprises in pastel for the cooler months, as well.
Everyone collectively died for Gucci, those luxury houses with history, Ferrgamo and Armani, kept it sophisticated, while Marni layered and Bottega got its lace on. Click through for the fully edited (one look each from the best of the best!) most stellar of Milan Fashion Week.
Giorgio Armani makes girls yearn for the longest coat they can find.
Bottega Veneta keeps it classy in an I am Love moment on the runway.
Roberto Cavalli continues his bohemian adventure.
Dolce & Gabbana rocked fur and sequins with a rockabilly touch.
Karl went army green with fur accents and some great foot work at Fendi.
Salvatore Ferragamo mixed pattern, length and neutrals for a cool take on workwear.
Gucci went sheer, 70s, and absolutely stunning. Frida most certainly killed it.
Jil Sander displayed its signature minimal prowess on a drop waist. Could that color get any richer?
Marni left some of the quirk behind in favor of the best color combination ever possibly put on the planet.
Missoni's snakeskin jacket is a game changer.
Prada wrote the story for Fall in paillettes, colorful furs and exotics.
This Versace gown stole my heart.
Christopher Kane got a bit moodier for Versus and worked in it leather and a printed knit.
Alberta Ferretti showed how maxi skirts are done for evening.