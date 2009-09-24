Milan Fashion Week Runs into Schedule Problems

It’s been a tiring two weeks of keeping tabs on international fashion affairs. It all started in New York, then to London, and now to Milan. Early this morning, we learned that the Milan Fashion Week schedule has some problems. The first four days are filled with strange claustrophobic blocks with unusually airy gaps during the final days.

Why the inconsistency at MFW? Yom Kippur, which is taking place on September 28th, of course. And how fitting that Fashion Week and the most important Jewish fast day would fall into the same week…now the models and the Jews won’t eat. Sincere sympathy goes out to all the ristorantes and paninoteccas in central Milan.

The Jewish holiday has forced designers to condense their shows into four days pre-Yom Kippur. Even though Fashion Week will continue through the holiday, designers fear that press coverage will come to a drastic halt past September 27 because of the tired schedule of the following days. The likes of Fendi and Dolce & Gabbana, who were scheduled to show past September 28 have even removed themselves from the official schedule and are showing off-calendar during the four day period.

The rest of the breakdown goes like this:

Miu Miu, Valextra, Just Cavalli, Giorgio Armani, D&G, and Prada are showing today.



Gianfranco Ferre, Versace, Blumarine, Sportmax, Ermanno Scervino, Luisa Beccaria and Alberta Ferretti will show on September 25.

Emporio Armani, Gucci, Jil Sander, Bottega Veneta, Max Mara, Roberto Cavalli, Iceberg, Moschino, Brioni and Emilio Pucci will show on September 26.

Marni, Missoni, and Salvatore Ferragamo will show on September 27.

And as for the shows that will nevertheless continue after the 27th, we’re sorry. There’s always next season.

