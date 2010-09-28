Milan Fashion Week – 21 Awesome Things

Viva Italia! Milan is taking its rep as being perhaps not the most sought after Fashion Week of the big four, and saying non mi, bitches. Between some truly stellar shows, accessories to lust after and enough color to get us through the Dark Ages of fall, it’s all about la dolce vita. Click through for some Spring-worthy highlights.
Missoni's geometric hits of color created for the next big party in Ibiza.
Carine dressed like Lauren Hutton circa 1968 front row at Fendi.
Dolce & Gabbana's exquisite sexy meets sweet brides.
Speaking of Monsieurs Dolce e Gabbana - the Naomi tees in honor of their 25th Anniversary featuring iconic images of the raging beauty. Love.
Erin Wasson in Roberto Cavalli at the amFAR gala in Milan looking like an insanely hot Morticia Addams for 2010.
Bottega Veneta's Minimalist Hippies.
Fendi's sick sunnies and platforms. Grazie Karl!
Alberta Ferretti's backstage gypsies.
Speaking of Gucci's mesmerizing color blocking.
Marni's quirky cool swim caps + Amelia Earhart = hat for Spring.
Megan Fox and husb Brian Austin Green looking like they're starring in Fall's latest lawyer show at Armani.
January Jones reminding me of that awesome episode where Don and Betty take to la dolce vita. Am I the only one who thinks January only looks special as Betty? Maybe it's the hair?
Models off duty continuing the hotness in leather and leopard.
Prada's shades, shoes and bags are like a Dr. Seuss gone cooler lesson in accessories.
Bloggers continuing to take over the world. Heeey Bryan Boy!
Pucci's tribute to Marianne Faithful, Jane Birkin and the rest of the original Band-Aids.
Mother hen Donatella surrounded by her stunning minions.