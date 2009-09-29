Milan Fashion Week 2009: 7 Best Celeb Sightings

Today marks the end of Milan Fashion Week, which only means our migration to Paris is less than twenty-four hours away. No worries, we would never say ciao to Italia and bonjour to Paris without recapping our favorite celebrity sightings from MFW. And though we were hoping for a few sightings a la the Versus Spring/Summer 2010 show, where Christopher Kane reincarnated the infamous “safety pin” dress, the ones we caught were just fine. Think bright red fur and a line of bras called the “Party Edition.” Here are our seven favorite sightings from the last seven days.

7. Daisy Lowe, (emulating Lady Gaga?) in what looks like red cheetah granny-panties outside the Dolce & Gabbana show…we wouldn’t know what to wear with our cropped red fur coats and matching silk blouses either. We’d also like to send a little shout out to Portia Freeman trailing around behind Lowe; little dress, big hair in tact.

6. Lapo Elkann, New York-born Italian heir to Fiat automobiles (a particular StyleCaster favorite) sits front row with girlfriend Bianca Brandolini at the Fendi show. To this we say, so much for the Italian-men-are-more-attractive-than-Italian-women theory.

5. Peaches Geldoff, looking dazed and confused outside the Dolce & Gabbana show. We spotted her London-bound at Linate Airport hours later, two gigantic Dolce bags in hand. Sticky fingers a la Lohan? Nah, she’s a big fan and paying customer. Father Bob Geldoff would be proud.

4. Naomi Campbell, Eva Herzigova and Claudia Schiffer reunite to remind us that no matter how good we may look, they will always look better…and to help launch D&G’s new fragrance with Stefano and Domenico themselves. I’m getting bangs, sigh.

3. Dita von Teese gives new meaning to the phrase “there’s a party in my pants” at the Milan Fashion Week lingerie launch for her second line of Wonder Bras. It’s called the “Party Edition.” We’re picking up our next set of nighties from the Party store.

2. Anna Wintour, taking advantage of her ability to make anything chic en vogue as she struts down the streets of Milan, giving the O.K. to a combination of Python trench coats and striped dresses.

1. Sorry Anna, but we had to reserve the number one spot for the Chuck Norris of Fashion, whose Twitter credentials look like this: Following, 0. Followers, 113,612. Karl Lagerfeld, en route to the Fendi show where attendees were stunned, obsessed and in lurve with his collection. Karl doesn’t watch shows, he participates in them.

For highlights from our favorite shows at MFW, click here. Et, a demain a Paris.