Milan Style & Gossip Girl Fashion: Our Top 5 Of The Week

This week we witnessed the wonders of Milan Fashion Week, found the perfect denim fit, obsessed over Gossip Girl and were terrified to learn of a new Target collaboration. Check out the top articles on StyleCaster for the week:

Milan Fashion Week street style ignited a plethora of inspiration and jealousy. Check out some of the great looks!

Wait, there are more.

Levi’s Curve ID helps lingerie designerPriscilla find the perfect fit.

We track the fashion growth of Serena and Blair as Gossip Girl kicks off its 5th season.

Gwen Stefani is set to launch her Harajuku Mini collection for Target. We feel a website crash coming our way.