Celebs & Street Style Stars Did The Most At Milan Fashion Week

If fashion had a Super Bowl, it would be held in Milan. With luxe labels like Armani, Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Gucci, Missoni, Miu Miu, Prada, Valentino and Versace (just to name a few!) all based in Italy, fashion is an overwhelmingly big deal. So for influencers, editors, models and celebs, getting invited to Milan Fashion Week means that they’ve made it. They’ve arrived. When these notable figures get invited to Milan, they know it’s an opportunity to stand out in the fashion world—and with this in mind, they dress for the occasion. In turn, the Milanese street style becomes a secondary sort of fashion show, often with looks just as good as the ones shown on the runways.

Since Milan fashion week hosts so many designer shows, some of the biggest celebrities are dressed by the brands and seated front row. This season, Prada made sure to include all the internet’s superstars, with Charli D’Amelio, Kim Kardashian and Euphoria’s Storm Reid all in attendance.

In particular, Kim Kardashian was very active on her Instagram documenting her first Prada show experience. Her chartreuse leather jumpsuit and trench were both Prada menswear pieces.

Not only are celebrities more likely to be attending the shows in Milan, the shows themselves have more supermodels walking in them. Kendall Jenner selectively appears on runways, and gave fans quite the surprise when she debuted red hair while walking in the Prada show, which also featured Kaia Gerber and Hunter Schafer.

Milan street style is always a little bit more formal than the looks we see coming from New York or London. It’s as if street style stars are dressing for the most fashionable business meetings that have ever occurred! While we’ve been seeing a lot of maximalist fashion coming from the other fashion weeks around the world, Milan skips out on crazy trends and focuses on tailored pieces and classic combinations. The city is a base for truly elevated fashion, and these outfits reflect that.

Now the lack of maximalism isn’t to say that Milan completely ignores global trends. We still saw happy pops of color, textured denim and statement footwear—they just weren’t all worn together in a trend explosion. Milan street style is a great place to look for elevated yet realistic fashion inspiration. Most of the outfits can be replicated (though you may need to skip a few of the designer labels!) and worn to work, lunch or a night out.

Below, the best of Milan’s ever-chic street style from the Fall/Winter 2022 season.

Blue + Orange

Fur Boots

Long Plaid Coat

Double Handbag

Snake Set

A-Line Trench

Business Casual

Yellow Track Pants

Neutral Suiting

Prada Tie

Textured Denim

Extreme Texture

Mismatched Florals

Pop of Green

Pink + Orange

XXL Shoulder Bag

Fluffy Jacket

Neon Platforms

Sporty Skirt

Embellished Denim