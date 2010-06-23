Milan Men’s Fashion Week Goes Wacky – Crop Tops, Skorts And Unitards For Spring 2011

Oh, to be a stylish guy… We would presume that after season upon season of slightly tweaked classic blazers (2-button or 3-button, or for the risktaker, the devilish 4-button with a mandarin collar) or finding that perfectly sleek business casual pant, perhaps the dapper man is a bit bored? Emboldened may be more in tune with the most recent runway offerings. Designs ran the gamut for Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2011 runways this past weekend. And while the men’s fashion crowd has moved on to Paris for another round of collections, we’ve taken a moment to digest the crop tops, man purses and teensy swim bottoms. Check out the looks below and let us know what you think of the fashion trends in the comments.

CROP TOPS



Boys better start working on their abs now. But honestly, no matter how chiseled the six-pack we can’t see this going anywhere except a gay night club though that might be the point… Calvin Klein men’s SS11 runway. Photo: ImaxTree

MAN BAGS AKA ‘THE MURSE’



A man can chicly pull off a luxe weekend duffel or structured attach case, but this giant hobo we could easily see on Mary-Kate Olsen. Burberry Prorsum men’s SS11 Runway. Photo: ImaxTree



A guy carrying groceries? This we like. D&G men’s SS11 runway. Photo: ImaxTree



A strange hybrid of murse meets fanny pack meets belt. Prada men’s SS11 runway. Photo: ImaxTree

COLORBLOCKING



This could go one of two ways: 1) the amazingly stylish man that can wear just about anything and 2) the colorblind. DSquared men’s SS11 runway. Photo: ImaxTree

SHEER



Emporio Armani’s slightly goth boys upped the sex factor with sheer paneling on top and cropped leather pants on bottom both fashion trends we would have a tough time seeing the average Joe try at home. Emporio Armani men’s SS10 runway. Photo: ImaxTree

STATEMENT JEWELRY



If model Erin Wasson designs them, we suppose it was only a matter of time before body chains became a more broadly accepted trend. Though we recommend guys wear the hip accessory with a shirt. Emporio Armani men’s SS11 runway. Photo: ImaxTree



If super pale goth boys went to the beach, this is what we imagine they would wear. Versace men’s SS11 runway. Photo: ImaxTree

ITSY BITSY



Two trends in one: the crop top (see above) and the teensy swim bottom where you can see the outline of just about everything. Calvin Klein men’s SS11 runway. Photo: ImaxTree



A 21st century version of the candy striper? DSquared men’s SS11 runway. Photo: ImaxTree



We thought this unitard look would only go as far as Sascha Baron Cohen’s Bruno. We thought wrong. Emporio Armani men’s SS11 runway. Photo: ImaxTree

MAN SKORT



We’ve always loved denim on denim, but these voluminous men’s shorts are practically a skirt a man skort if you will. Prada men’s SS11 runway. Photo: ImaxTree



