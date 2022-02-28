Sunny Hues, Battered Leather & 3 More Milan Fashion Week Trends

Scroll To See More Images

If everything you read about Milan Fashion Week revolved around Kim Kardashian filing divorce court documents in between Prada-clad appearances, I’m happy to inform you that there was so much more going on. Runways big and small showcased designers doing the most—some brand-new names, some seasoned vets. MFW is home to big names like Prada and Dolce & Gabbana, but there’s a lot of variety in terms of trends when it comes to the week’s wider showing. And this season, Millan Fashion Week’s top trends were especially good.

When it came to color, there were a few standout shades in the mix, including Barbie pinks, royal blues, and—above all else—yellows in every hue imaginable. From banana to marigold, it seems almost every designer opted for a sunny disposition, with standouts including Caprasa Milano, Max Mara and Diesel.

In terms of texture, denim was back in a big way, but ultra-worn-in leather ultimately came out on top, especially when it came to the classic trench coat. Diesel, Cormio and Prada all favored the fabric when crafting their trenches, proving whether you buy it battered or actually wear it in over time, beat-up leather reigns supreme over anything that leans too shiny and new.

Lastly, when it comes to camel coats, I usually look to Max Mara (and Max Mara alone!), but this season, quite a few designers took a stab at making classic camel a bit cooler. But more on that below! Read on for the top five trends from Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022, hot off the runways.

Sunshine Shades

Yellows of every shade brought a little sunshine to Milan Fashion Week. Off the top of my head, virtually all of the following designers (and likely more!) opted for at least one all-yellow look: Caprasa Milano, Max Mara, Diesel, Jill Sander, Anteprima, Act N.1, Ac9, Cormio, Daniela Gregis and Dolce and Gabbana.

Battered Leather

You know that leather piece you’ve tried desperately to avoid creasing over the years? It’s time to stop being so precious with your leathers! Diesel, Cormio and Prada all showed leather with a battered, faded look, and took the trend one step further by using the laid-back texture on a classically formal piece—the trench.

Brilliant Blue

I’ve been saying for a hot minute that royal blue is the next Kelly green, but it appears oranges and neons will be spring and summer’s standout shades instead. That said, royal blue is hot on their tails, destined to be fall/winter 2022’s saturated bright of choice—Genny, Alberta Ferretti and Dobrzanska are proof.

Cooler Camels

The camel coat is a timeless piece—but it’s not the only way to work this neutral into your wardrobe. Alberta Ferretti revamped the classic coat with a built-in shawl/scarf detail at the neckline, while Prada’s shoulders featured a tuft of peachy fluff. Over at Moura, a head-to-toe look proved camel looks just as good in leather as it does in wool.

Barbie Goes Runway

Last but not least, pink is the new pink—at least in the eyes of Genny, D&G and Act N.1. Designers like Blumarine and ABODI showed pastel pinks as well, but the saturated fuchsia takes definitely stood out the most. And no, you don’t have to commit to the full-on pink face paint a la one model at Act N.1 to get the look (but a pink lipstick won’t hurt!).