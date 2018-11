The fashion set has descended on Italy’s fashion capital for Milan Fashion Week, and with a packed six-day schedule that includes Gucci, Versace, Prada, Fendi, and Moschino, we’re in for a very stylish start to fall.

Ahead, see the best street-style inspo from outside the Spring 2017 shows, and check back every day ’till Paris for a fresh look at what everyone is wearing (hint: there’s gonna be a lot of Gucci).