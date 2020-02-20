The Milan Fashion Week 2020 Street Style Is Truly Out of This World

Scroll To See More Images

Fashion month is moving along full speed (Seriously, where has the time gone?!), so I wanted to take a moment to applaud the individuals who dress to the 9s to attend the runway shows. Each fashion week boasts hundreds of well-dressed guests who hope they look ~cool~ enough to get photographed while walking to the runways. The Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 street style has been just as stunning—if not more so—as everywhere we’ve seen so far. There have been myriad jaw-dropping looks worn by those traipsing around Milan, and I, for one, am taking notes for my future wardrobe. These fashion week guests are beyond cool.

So many luxury items come from Italy, so it only makes sense that Italian street style would be impeccable, too. From perfectly clashing patterns to simply stunning outerwear, the streets of Milan have been loaded with drool-inducing ensembles. These Italians seriously showed up to Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 dressed to impress. If you’ve been itching for some outfit inspiration, look no further. This group of street style mavens has every look you could ever want to recreate—and then some. Your wildest imagination could never even come close to coming up with some of these outfits.

TBH, I’d like to see a runway show featuring all of the best street style looks from fashion month. Alas, compiling my favorite Milan Fashion Week street style outfits into this round-up will have to do. While you scroll, just pretend all these babes are featured on a runway, and you’re front row for all the sartorial action.

Guest, Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Tamu McPherson, Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Frederica Novello, Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Elisabetta Canalis, Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

