Molto Bella! 60 Street Style Outfits From Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week has kicked off, with Italian fall 2015 collections starting to step onto the runway. Over on the pavement, international editors, models and bloggers are bringing style to the street, dressing in eye-grabbing outfits with hopes of baiting the attention of fashion week’s street style photographers.

Fashion month happens just twice a year, and the men and women who attends are the industry’s elite insiders–so you know the pieces they pick to wear are going to be a special mashup of the season’s best trends. Ahead, we picked out 60 awesome outfits from the first day of Milan Fashion Week–get your pinning finger ready, because these outfits are perfect for Pinterest.