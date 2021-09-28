35 Milan Fashion Week SS22 Looks That Aren’t Just Fendace

Scroll To See More Images

Usually, I start to lose steam about halfway through Fashion Month. It can be hard to enjoy Milan after already having scrolled through endless London looks and run ragged around New York City! That said, Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 was not to be ignored. Everyone gave their all, and there was even an exciting brand crossover you’ve likely already seen all over social media.

Yes, I’m talking about Fendace—A.K.A., Fendi by Versace and Versace by Fendi. The two iconic brands collaborated and now I’m itching to track down a Fendi baguette with Versace safety pins down the side, no matter the damage to my bank account. But that wasn’t the only exciting twist this season! Prada also showed simultaneously in two different locations, Milan and Shanghai, in celebration of the in-person debut of Miucca Prada and Raf Simons’ creative partnership.

On the runways, I saw lots of yellow suiting, crochet dresses and sheer materials. I also saw designers finding the perfect balance between timeless and trend, with classic silhouettes being styled in Gen Z-approved ways that didn’t diminish their overall luxury. Whereas New York sometimes leans too hard into trend and London plays it too safe, it seems Milan hit the nail on the TikTok-friendly head.

Below, read on for a smattering of my favorite Milan SS22 looks, since you’ve probably only seen Fendace so far.

Act N°1

This is definitely the best take on the thong-inspired pants cutout I’ve been seeing all season.

Act N°1

This look kind of gave me Dior Goes Punk. And I fully support that!

Act N°1

At the end of the day, I’m nothing if not a sucker for a dramatic trench-turned-ballgown.

Annakiki

Annakiki knows how to play up volume and shape, and these sleeves make a cowboy-inspired fit so much more chic.

Annakiki

Definitely my favorite wedding dress of the week. A total marshmallow dream.

Blumarine

Much of Blumarine was inspired by either Paris Hilton’s closet or the costuming in White Chicks, but this yellow knit look stood out with equal parts nostalgia and class.

Borbonese

Historical Italian brand Borbonese incorporated its signature weaving into not just bags, but tops and skirts, too.

Calcaterra

Calcaterra had my favorite minimalist silhouette of the week. These’s something so good about that double hem.

Del Core

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Del Core went maximalist and this yellow neckline and tailored bodice won me over.

Del Core

The suit is great, but its the styling with the feathered headpiece to finish it off that really seals the deal.

DROMe

Drome utilized zipper-front closures to create flattering cinched shapes on a number of jackets in their collection.

DSquared2

I personally love DSquared2’s take on the naked dress. The reflective touch makes her look almost plastic-wrapped.

DSquared2

I also appreciated this sheer knit moment, especially paired with those patterned platforms.

Etro

Etro didn’t blow my mind this season, but I’m a sucker for a good green on the runway, and this colorway struck a chord.

Etro

My other favorite look was of course this metal slip dress, which definitely would’ve made it into Sex And The City 2 had it been released in 2010.

Fendi

This humanitarian print shows Fendi supports people of all skin tones. Their use of fur, though, says they’re less concerned about animal welfare. Yikes.

Fendi

On all accounts, this is a perfect look. Not much else to say about it!

Fendi by Versace

Of course, I had to throw just one Fendace look in here. I did love this metal mesh moment on Gigi Hadid.

Fendi

Back to regular ol’ Fendi, this is exactly what a PG Naked Dress would look like. Just as sexy, but much more demure.

Alberta Ferretti

Ferretti had me at “black eyelet butterfly neckline,” obviously.

Alberta Ferretti

I also really enjoyed this more textured take on the retro-inspired swirls we’ve been seeing since last season.

Genny

The neckline on this two-piece set is divine. It almost gives me sailor vibes?

Genny

Apparently, Genny can do no wrong when it comes to sexy solid-colored two-piece sets. I love the cut-out at the waist.

Giorgio Armani

Armani had a few iterations of this dress, but the slight sparkle at the top of this one really drew me in.

Hui

Hui is determined to bring bubble hems back, and I certainly will not object.

Huishan Zhang

It’s been a minute since I’ve seen a good gown, but this Huishan Zhang cape number effectively scratched my itch.

MM6 Maison Margiela

In a world of basic crop tops, be a literal chess board styled with yellow leather dish-cleaning gloves.

MSGM

I’m not saying this is revolutionary by any means, but I am saying it has inspired me to style a monochrome suit-and-sweatshirt moment ASAP.

Prada

Prada could’ve used this multi-location show as an opportunity to show clothes on models of different sizes, so this feels like a missed opportunity. Cute top, though.

Pucci

This dress just got me SO excited about Pucci again. No one does pattern better!

Pucci

This is only here so I can rave about the shoes. How do I get these shoes???

Ermanno Scervino

I really enjoyed Scervino, which started with an array of dreamy white dresses like this one and then exploded into color.

Ermanno Scervino

There’s no way we won’t soon see Emily In Paris wearing exactly this or something different with similar styling.

Versace

Even Fendace didn’t distract from how fun Versace’s solo runway show was. Here’s Gigi in a fun latex moment.

Versace

And last but not least, my favorite Versace look. The safety pin closures on the blazer are so iconic to the brand, but the lime-washed colorway and styling bring the look into trend-driven 2022.