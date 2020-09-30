These Milan SS21 Fashion Week Looks Are Going On My Mood Board ASAP

Scroll To See More Images

Fashion month is hot and heavy, and it’s time to talk about Milan Spring/Summer 2021 Fashion Week—in particular, all the looks and shows I simply can’t stop thinking about. Given that Italy was a virus hotspot for quite some time a few months back, it was up in the air whether or not this fashion week would take place digitally or in person. Ultimately, it ended up being a mix of both, with some designers opting for intimate IRL shows and others going entirely virtual.

There were some definite high points in this season’s lineup, including a more diverse range of bodies on the runway, from Paloma Elsesser, Jill Kortleve and Ashley Graham at Fendi to Versace’s first-ever full-figured models, Precious Lee, Jill Kortleve (Again! Go girl) and Alva Claire. Of course, there’s still more than a little that needs to be done in terms of making Milan Fashion Week a more diverse and inclusive atmosphere, but inn the meantime, I’ll celebrate any small signs of progress.

Perhaps the most talked-about event of the week was Jeremy Scott’s Moschino show, which was part fashion show, part puppet show. The only attendees were marionettes, resembling famous editors and attendees including Anna Wintour, Nina Garcia, and Edward Enninful, to name a few. Likewise, the models were all marionettes as well, but that didn’t distract fashion-lovers from the beauty of the collection.

All in all, this Fashion Month looks especially different than ever before, but designers did their best to pull together gorgeous collections, even under these strange circumstances. For the most part, they delivered. My favorites, you ask? Read on for my take one the top 20 best looks of the week, in no particular order.

1. This Fashion Hole-In-One

Prada really played up these hole-y tops in their SS21 collection, and I’m 100% using this to justify keeping a few beloved pieces that I’ve worn holes into and really ought to throw out. Same idea, but different.

2. This Patchwork Pattern Party

Patchwork is a big trend for 2021, and Dolce & Gabbana showed quite a few print-clashing looks, my favorite of which was this frilly blouse and high-waisted skirt combo.

3. A Perfect Fuchsia Cardi

This Versace all-pink moment was definitely one of my top looks of the entire week. The sexy bra paired with the casual cardi, paired with the formal frilly skirt? Yes, yes, a thousand times, yes.

4. This Bowtie Jacket Situation

Emporio Armani’s collection was fairly subdued, but I was intrigued by the bow-front closure on this dove gray jacket. Fun and femme, no?

5. Some Cottagecore Realness

Honestly living for this gingham-and-rainboot moment at the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini show. Cottagecore will live on to 2021, people!

6. This Prefect Shade Of Blue

I admit that I’m not overly-obsessed with this particular outfit, but this color? On this model? It was destined to be a hit! Baby blue is huge for 2021, and Max Mara has discovered the perfect shade.

7. A Café Au Lait Ballgown

Take a moment to drink in this gorgeous dress by Alberta Ferretti. It’s the afternoon pick-me-up coffee break of evening gowns.

8. These Street Style Stripes

Marni’s presentation included these cool, street style-inspired settings, and I love that they paired this chic two-piece set and trench with matching sneakers for a more relaxed look.

9. A Literal Versace Mermaid

This is, by all standards, a perfect look. If Halle Bailey doesn’t wear something from this collection when she plays Ariel in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, I’ll be sorely disappointed.

10. This Intricate Lattice Coat

One of my favorite pieces of outerwear from the Fendi show was this milky lattice jacket. Not very practical in terms of warmth, but very practical in terms of looking incredible.

11. A Sparkly Black Dress, Natch

Every fashion week needs one, and this Giorgio Armani number was the perfect dose of slinky, sparkly goodness. That neckline is seriously to die for.

12. This Sheer-But-Structured Midi

Usually, sheer dresses are wispy and romantic, so I love this more structured take by No. 21 done in Barney purple. So fierce!

13. A Denim Skirt, But So Much Better

A patchwork denim maxi skirt wasn’t on my fashion bingo card, but believe me, I’m glad to see it. Bravo, Dolce & Gabbana!

14. This Chocolatey Crochet Blessing

Crochet was a huge trend for 2020, and this stunning look by Valentino proves it’ll continue to be a front-running knit for 2021. I especially love the massive crochet rosettes on the skirt!

15. A Marionette With A Bum Bow

While I hope to see Moschino’s collection on real people sometime soon, I was living for their presentation, which consisted of solely marionettes. If marionettes could turn their heads, this mini dress with dramatic bow train certainly would’ve been a head-turner.

16. This Sherbert Color Combo

This sickly-sweet color combo of creamsicle orange, bubblegum pink and periwinkle is so, so good. Fendi, I didn’t see this coming, but more, please!

17. This Little Women Homage

Doesn’t this Alberta Ferretti knockout just give you Little Women vibes in all the right ways? I could totally see Meg (or Amy) dying to wear this baby to a party.

18. The Best Orange Look Of The Week

Vibrant orange is a hot color for 2021, and my favorite orange look of the week was this sleeveless sweater and shredded midi combo by Salvatore Ferragamo. How soon can I buy this? Asking for myself.

19. Another Well-Dressed Marionette

I loved the asymmetry and contrast on this Moschino gown. The print feels almost victorian, but the playful silhouette creates the perfect foil.

20. This See-Through Lilac Cloud

Let’s end on one of the dreamiest gowns of the week, this sheer bliss from Valentino. I love the styling, too—a lilac gown with green Rockstud heels? You have my attention.