The Best Street Style at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2018

The Best Street Style at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2018

by
STYLECASTER | Milan Fashion Week Spring 2018 Street Style
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

With three Fashion Weeks down and one to go, we’re working incredibly hard to be semi-satisfied with the clothes currently filling our closets. But what we really want to do is break out our credit cards and do some significant damage so we can re-create every chic-AF street style look currently flooding the internet.

Still, as long as Fashion Month is here, we might as well revel in it. We’ll figure out how to afford the stuff on our ever-growing wish lists later.

MORE: 20 Badass Pairs of Combat Boots to Shop Now

Speaking of wish lists, one thing that’s at the very top: the red boot. It’s a standout star we’ve seen throughout all three Fashion Weeks so far, adding a bold, bright kick to all kinds of ensembles. In addition to little red-hot boots strutting down the streets, we’ve seen a ton of monochromatic sets, printed midi dresses, hats, and small bags.

Click through the slide show to see some of the most impressive looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2018.

1 of 27
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Roses Are Pink
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Little Leather Hot Pants
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Little Red Riding Boot
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
The Power Collar
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
The Primary Color Mix
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Mauve About It
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Silk Tones
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Garden Party
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Layered Up
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
No Time to Waist
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Most Fashionable Player
Photo: Getty Images
Studded
Studded
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Gucci Gucci
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Just Frills & Stripes
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Did You Beret Something?
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Dotted
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Urban Cowgirl
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
PJ Party
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Paint the Town Red
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Equestrian Style
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Crimson Dreams
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Tangerine Takeover
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Red All Over
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Poppin' Pink
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Rust Love
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
'The' Red Fall Boot
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Milan Fashion Week Street Style
Jumpsuit for One
Photo: Getty Images

