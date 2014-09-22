25 Things We Really Want From Milan Fashion Week

StyleCaster
As Milan Fashion Week comes to a close—the third stop on the Fashion month tour—we couldn’t help but notice the abundance of singular pieces that pretty much blew our collective mind. So, instead of feverishly rounding up what will be big next Spring on a macro level, we couldn’t help but sift through the shows and pick out specific standout pieces that made our editors do double (and in some cases, triple) takes.

From already-buzzy items like the embroidered dresses at Dolce & Gabbana, the colored fur at Gucci, and the clean crispness of almost everything at Jil Sander, here are 25 pieces we really, really want for spring, straight from Milan Fashion Week.

The sequin sweatshirt at DSquared

The tribal top with tassels at Etro

The blue button-down at Jil Sander

The feather skirt at DSquared

The embellished bag at Fendi 

The bird-print coat at MSGM

The necklace at Marni

The colored fur at Gucci

The dramatic top at Bottega Veneta

The sheer floral dress at Blumarine

The leather jacket at Fausto Puglisi

The headscarf at Missoni

The colorful maxi at at DSquared

The hair accessory at Fendi

The mesh outfit at Versace

The floral minidress at Pucci

The embellished jacket at Dolce & Gabbana

The embroidered dress at Dolce & Gabbana

The open dress at Fausto Puglisi

The overcoat at Max Mara

The lavender gown at Alberta Ferretti

The embellished jeans at Dolce & Gabbana 

The red blazer at Pucci

The boho dress at Etro

The striped outfit at Versace 

