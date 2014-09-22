25 Things We Really Want From Milan Fashion Week

As Milan Fashion Week comes to a close—the third stop on the Fashion month tour—we couldn’t help but notice the abundance of singular pieces that pretty much blew our collective mind. So, instead of feverishly rounding up what will be big next Spring on a macro level, we couldn’t help but sift through the shows and pick out specific standout pieces that made our editors do double (and in some cases, triple) takes.

From already-buzzy items like the embroidered dresses at Dolce & Gabbana, the colored fur at Gucci, and the clean crispness of almost everything at Jil Sander, here are 25 pieces we really, really want for spring, straight from Milan Fashion Week.