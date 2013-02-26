The Best of Milan Fashion Week: Missoni, Marni, Versace, More

We can officially close the book on another Fall 2013 Fashion Week and bid arrivederci to Milan’s six-day style showcase. Before we turn our undivided attention to Paris—the always anticipated last stop of Fall 2013 Fashion Month—here’s a look at some highlights to have emerged from Milan—including Missoni’s chic, comfort-filled collection, Prada’s deconstructed ’50s silhouettes, Marni’s colored fur (and more fur gloves!), Versace’s colors, and Pucci’s perfect-for-Penny-Lane 1960s-inspired looks.

As a whole, Milan Fashion Week showcases some of the most beloved big-name designers—think Dolce and Gabbana, Armani, Gucci, Ferragamo, Roberto Cavalli, and the labels mentioned above—so it makes sense that the fashion this season were stronger than ever, with scores of super-sleek, stylish, and sexy looks—in other words, typical Italian.

Click through the gallery to see a sampling of Milan’s Fashion Week’s most outstanding looks and let us know: Which is your favorite?

