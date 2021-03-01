The Dreamiest Looks To Lust Over From Milan A/W21 Fashion Week

Scroll To See More Images

Ladies and gentlemen, Fashion Month is finally wrapping up—and with that, it’s time to look back at all the top looks from the collections at Milan Autumn/Winter 2021 Fashion Week. There were high highs and low lows, but overall, I really enjoyed this season’s array of playful attire. Like, almost enough to make me want to fast-forward through spring and summer and cut right to fall.

Oddly enough, my high-fashion faves were sort of lacking this season. Prada didn’t do much more than a few colorful coats (and if you know me, you know I’m a Prada die-hard fan) and Fendi did mostly fur outerwear and everything in neutral tones. It’s not 2019 anymore, Fendi! We’re over tans and creams and we’re definitely not into real fur.

That said, a few designers that I was largely unfamiliar with really wowed me this season, including Del Core, Blumarine, Annakiki and Act N°1. None of these brands played it safe, and their commitment to unique silhouettes, texture play and vivid colorways earned them some of the top looks of the week, bar none. Watch out, big fashion players—some of these other brands are coming for your thrones!

Below, I’ve rounded up a list of 27 looks from Milan that I can’t stop thinking about, many of which I’ve already pinned to my 2021 Pinterest boards for inspiration. Don’t get me wrong, I’m still excited for the upcoming rounds of spring and summer style, but these ‘fits have me looking forward to a fashionable fall and winter in a few months’ time. Scroll through and see if you agree!

Del Core

Dior usually has the best fashion bralettes in the biz, but this little lacy piece by Del Core gives Dior a run for its money.

DSquared2

My favorite piece from DSquared2, hands-down, was this sheer mesh dark fairy mini dress complete with just a few strands of beaded fringe. The detailing at the chest kind of gives me Rorschach test vibes.

Ferragamo

Ferragamo had some seriously detailed suits, and this one’s sky colorway and fringed goodness moved down the runway like a dream.

Otkutyr

Otkutyr did a lot with this bold yellow hue, and I love this jacket’s waxy sheen and the detailing at the shoulders.

Drome

Drome might’ve had my favorite suit of the week, period! This minty number is workwear meets bondage in all the right ways.

Fendi

If you like fur, you’ll love Fendi’s show, which featured every iteration of a neutral fur coat possible. This one with the chubby fringe at the hem was a personal favorite.

Alberta Ferretti

There are basic little black dresses—and then there are dreamy, ruffled long black dresses like this one. Personally, I prefer the latter.

Moschino

Moschino painted their models to enhance each and every look, but even a full-on paint job didn’t distract me from the details on this funky red gown.

Aniye By

I really loved the styling of Aniye By’s collection, but I wholeheartedly believe that, were it stripped of everything else, this green tulle mini would still be fabulous all on its own.

Blumarine

Blumarine paired sky blue fur with early aughts silhouettes and funky patterns, and the whole show was a Gen Z TikTok user’s wildest dream. This bias-cut slip skirt and fur-trimmed cardi was one of my very favorite pairings. Peep the earrings!

Vivetta

My favorite Vivetta dress was this playful mini with itty-bitty micro-ruffles and a heart detail over the actual heart. So sweet!

Annakiki

Are we too far gone for Game of Thrones references? Are they still cool? If so, this look just screams Khaleesi, But Make It Fashion.

Act N°1

Shout out to all the models at this presentation, who had to wear point shoes (!) while serving looks. If I had this little blue tulle number, I’d wear it over absolutely everything.

Marni

My favorite Marni look was this colorful corset dress, the only iteration of 2020’s tie-dye trend I’ll allow us to enjoy in 2021.

Prada

Prada’s show featured a slew of colorful coats, but only this sequined navy blue number truly stole my heart.

Del Core

Del Core might’ve been my very favorite out of all the Milan shows, and they mixed more wearable pieces with standout looks, like this spiky coral and pink situation I can’t help but appreciate.

Christian Pellizzari

Not necessarily the most incredible look, but a reminder that quiltcore, patchworkcore, grandma chic and camping aesthetics will all be huge this fall and winter. If your grandma crochets, tell her to start working on something special for you!

Del Core

Is this not one of the best black dresses you’ve seen in a long time?! I can’t stop swooning over the incredible shoulder details, and love that it was styled with head-to-toe black lace underneath for an edgy touch.

Act N°1

Is it weird if I wear this jumpsuit to all future workout classes? Asking for myself. It’s not technically meant for athletics, but it looks stretchy enough, not to mention super chic.

Annakiki

Annakiki killed everything about this suit. The color! The pattern! The oversized blazer! And of course, the Frozone-inspired styling contrasted by Pippi Longstocking braids.

Vivetta

This Vivetta print feels so seventies and fun, especially paired with these yellow boots that give me go-go vibes. The garden grandma hat is an especially nice touch!

Ferragamo

Do yourself a favor and zoom in on the details of this dreamy Ferragamo fabric. And the color? Totally sublime.

Blumarine

Another Bluemarine look featuring blue fur trim, but these pants actually look like a more detailed version of the Ferragamo ones just above. Am I wrong?

Annakiki

Annakiki definitely had my favorite LBD of the week. Loving this bell shape and the styling with lightning leggings underneath. So playful and unexpected!

Moschino

Moschino really said Farm, But Make It Fashion. For that, I won’t rest until this coat is in my possession.

Emilio Pucci

I’m a sucker for a good feather moment, and this sheer Pucci dress with embellishments and feathers on the seam is a special take on an otherwise simple slip.

Otkutyr

My second favorite LBD of the week! This one wins points for those fun detached sleeves, not unlike the arm floaties I wore while learning to swim in my youth. Why do I love them so much in this high-fashion context?