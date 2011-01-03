Mila Kunis Splits From Macaulay Culkin At Pivotol Career Moment: Props

Foreshadowing Photo: Harrison Funk, Getty Images

After eight years of dodging tabloids and red carpets alike, Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin have thrown in the towel on their well-concealed relationship, leading to a collective head scratch from fans, many of whom had no idea they were ever even together.

Even though Mila was ranked 54th in Stuff‘s “102 Sexiest Women in the World” back in 2002, now actually seems like the perfect timing for the Black Swan star, who’s totally at that “I’m doing amazing, and you’re past your prime, so it would just be idiotic of me to stay with you” moment of her life following a breakthrough performance as a rival ballerina in Darren Aronofsky‘s adaptation of Swan Lake. Can’t hate her for it.

The former That 70’s Show star and Home Alone actor ended the relationship months ago, but, much like the rest of their time together, kept it under wraps during the promotion of her movie. Though her publicist confirmed the split was amicable, I’m thinking Mila’s lauded performance might have gone to her head and rightfully so (um, did you see that sex scene?!)

Unfortunately, for the other half of the severed relationship, Macaulay, who apparently isn’t a 9-year-old anymore, is seeing the less-glamorous side of the break up. After all, he isn’t the one left standing alongside Natalie Portman for months to come.

No word on a new beau for Mila, but after her sensual, come-hither performance, she’ll certainly have her pick. Looking pretty much perfect doesn’t hurt either.